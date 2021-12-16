Logan Library begins temporary move in the first step of their huge project

library.loganutah.org

LOGAN — On December 4th the Logan Library closed for the purpose of physically packing the collections up and moving them into storage, of sorts, for a while.

This as the old building will be taken down and a new library will be built at the same 255 North Main location.

This is a huge undertaking and a target date for the opening of the new library is the summer of 2023. On KVNU’s For the People program on Wednesday, library director Karen Clark said some services are still available.

“All of our online services are currently available. Unfortunately, right now, we can’t help people, even (bringing) items out to them because we’re busy packing up the collection in boxes. We’re trying to make as much of the collection available as possible down at our new location at the Service Center, we’re excited about that. But it’s a big project and we actually have city crews that help us move things and which has been very helpful.”

The library will reopen at the temporary location on January 31st.

“We’ll reopen like we were during COVID, where people can place items on hold, and we’ll either bring them out to your car or you can visit. We’ll have a small lobby available, and we’ll have two internet computers with a printer available as well. So people can come in and print things out if needed or search on the internet for a few minutes, not long term like we did before.”

Clark said they are hoping to start some outreach programs and do some Storytimes in other locations.

Right now they are having a public surplus sale. You can find out more information on the Logan Library Facebook page.