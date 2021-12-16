Logan schools warn of viral Tiktok trend involving threats

Logan School District Superintendent Frank Schofield in a social media post to parents, Dec. 15, 2021.

LOGAN — Logan City School District officials are warning parents and others about a viral, nationwide trend where students post threats of gun or bomb violence in schools on social media. The increase is believed to have originated on TikTok, a video-focused social networking app.

Superintendent Frank Schofield posted a message to parents Wednesday, asking them to have a brief conversation with their children about appropriate digital communication. His request comes as officials are seeing an increase in social media posts that include threats toward schools and the students and staff in them, as well as defamatory comments about other students.

“I would ask,” said Schofield, “please have a conversation with your children over the Christmas break, and discuss with them the importance of being cautious and being appropriate in the information that they share on social media.”

The message came two days after eight schools in the Box Elder County School District were forced to transition to online learning Monday, when several threats were posted on Snapchat. Three students are now facing charges and other consequences.

In November, Logan High School administrators had a similar threat that delayed the start of classes one morning. Law enforcement later tracked down the primary suspect behind the supposed bomb threat. The boy told police he posted the threat via social media in an attempt to be humorous.

Schofield said every student needs to be reminded of the importance of sharing appropriate information online, even if parents don’t think their children are involved.

“We have students who are presenting the information that they put out on as attempts of being funny. Unfortunately, those attempts are still causing harm to others. Consequently, the students who putting the information out are being held responsible.”

The school district has provided resources on their website, to help parents. The free trainings and support classes provide information on how to have discussions with students about social media and other influences.

