June 2, 1940 – December 14, 2021 (age 81)

Our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, Mary Frances Jorgensen Roberts, 81, passed away December 14, 2021, in Logan, Utah. Mary was born June 2, 1940 in Ogden, Utah to Anna Amelia Nelson and Roland Erlon Jorgensen.

Mary spent her childhood in Huntsville, Utah where she enjoyed spending time outside riding her horse. She loved Huntsville and shared many stories of her Huntsville adventures.

Mary married Archie Irven Roberts, Jr. in the Salt Lake Temple on August 20, 1959 and had 50 wonderful years with him. Irven’s job took them to Arizona, California and Oregon. They finally settled in West Valley, Utah where they lived for 33 years. Their family was completed with two sons, Roland and Curtis. After retirement, Mary and Irven moved to Logan, Utah in 2008. They enjoyed spending time in the Temple and serving at the Bishop’s Storehouse.

Mary had several office jobs, but her last, and possibly most enjoyable job, was at American Express. This allowed her to work with banks throughout the world. She also enjoyed playing softball with the American Express team.

Mary was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and had the opportunity to serve in many callings. She was also able to serve several missions with Irven. They had a special opportunity to serve a records preservation mission in Tennessee where they prepared county records to be microfilmed. Even though they served there for a short time, they were able to make several lasting friendships.

She loved camping with friends and family and worked with Irven as campground hosts. She also enjoyed gardening, crocheting, and playing games with friends. Many enjoyable and competitive hours were spent across the game board with special friends and neighbors, Stan and Adele Welsh.

Mary is survived by two sons: Roland Irven (Lorilee) and Curtis Jay (Lori). She is also survived by 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Irven; her sister Geraldine Hansen; sisters-in-law Mae Allred and Lena Ann Wood; brothers-in-law Harry Hansen, Kenneth Allred, and Jay Dee Wood.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at White Pine Funeral Services, 753 S. 100 E. Logan, Utah.

Friends may pay their respects prior to the service on Thursday from 9:30-10:30 am.

Those who would like to attend the service virtually may use the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82276374441

Interment will be in the Huntsville Cemetery.

The family would like to express sincere appreciation to Dr. David Faux and the staff at Williamsburg Retirement Homes for their loving care of Mary through the years.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation to the charity of your choice.

