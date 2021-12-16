Millville receives federal grant and loan funds to pay for upcoming sewer project

MILLVILLE – Millville City is getting additional help from the federal government to pay for an upcoming sewer project. On Thursday, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced it will be providing a $6.4 million grant to Millville to construct and install a wastewater collection system. The city will also be using a $9,720,000 loan under the Water and Waste Disposal Loan/Grant Program.

“When we invest in rural infrastructure, we invest in the livelihoods and health of people in rural America,” USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement. “Under the leadership of President Biden and Vice president Harris, USDA is committed to Building a Better America by investing in America’s rural infrastructure, expanding access to broadband, clean drinking water and resilient power infrastructure. The investments we are announcing today will drive the creation of good-paying union jobs and grow the economy sustainably and equitably so that everyone gets ahead for decades to come.”

Historically, Millville has relied on individual septic tanks and with this funding the city will construct a new sewer system ensuring residents have access to modern, reliable and safe wastewater infrastructure.

The city has previously received federal assistance to construct a new well to improve the city’s culinary water system. Due to elevated levels of nitrate in its culinary water system in 2019, the city was mandated by the Bear River Health Department to improve its water system, part of which included instituting a waste water collection system, and to stop issuing additional building permits. The building moratorium was partially lifted, only allowing individual property owners to build.