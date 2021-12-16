April 24, 1938 – December 15, 2021 (age 83)
Sharon Mae Naylor, 83, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at her home in Logan, Utah. Sharon was born in Portland, Oregon on April 24th, 1938, to Wilbur Provant and Elsie Johnson.
Right out of high school, Sharon worked in Yellowstone at Mammoth Hot Springs. Her and her friend decided to move to Salt Lake City where she attended the LDS Business School for some time. There she met Lloyd Naylor and it was “love at first sight” for both. They eloped in Elco, Nevada on Dec. 31, 1956, and later solemnized their marriage in the Logan LDS Temple. Soon after they had their two children, their son Scott and daughter Lori Ann. They have been happily married for 55 years.
Lloyd’s occupation moved them around the country living in Montana, Washington, North Dakota, and Missouri just to name a few. They finally came back to Logan, Utah where they resided for the rest of there time. While in Logan, Sharon got a job at Utah State University working in the library where she retired from after 25 years. After retirement, her and Lloyd went on many trips and car rides. She loved her family and being with her grandchildren. Sharon loved card games, cross word puzzles and word searches. She loved Family Feud and Little House on the Prairie. She loved watching sports, especially the Utah Jazz basketball team with Scott.
Sharon was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She was a diligent visiting teacher and Sunday school secretary. She especially loved working in the library.
Sharon is preceded in death by her husband Lloyd and baby daughter Lori Ann Naylor; parents Wilbur Provant and Elsie Johnson; stepfather Joe Johnson; and sister Judy Stewart.
She is survived by her son Scott Naylor; two grandchildren Jace (Pech) Naylor and Jenna (Trevor) Gardner; and her 4 great grandchildren; brothers Dean (Linda) Provant, Darrell (Geraldine) Johnson and Lee Provant; sisters Leah McConnel, Gay Wilson and Shirley Pierson.
The family would like to give a special thanks and appreciation to Patty Valentine who helped take care of Sharon in her last year of life. They developed a special bond and friendship with one another through those times.
The viewing will be held on Thursday, December 23, 2021, from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street in Logan.
Graveside services will be at the Logan Cemetery following the viewing at 11:00 am.
