October 26, 2002 – December 4, 2021 (age 19)

On the evening of December 3, 2021, my sweet baby boy, Tasen Issak Hazlett, 19, left his earthly body. Our family is blessed to know that his beautiful vision for life will carry on through the many lives he has impacted and for his continued gift as an organ donor.

Tasen entered into this world on a bright and sunny Saturday on the afternoon of October 26, 2002 in Logan, Utah. With his big and powerful voice, he could be heard by all throughout the delivery floor and this trait was indeed cherished throughout the years that followed. As the only child of his mother, Leah Hazlett, he grew through life being told that the heaven’s smiled the day he chose to join her on this journey. Leah was thrilled to show the world to Tasen and sought every opportunity to create experiences rich with meaning and interconnection.

From a very early age, Tasen filled his time exploring and seeking to understand the world in great depth and with tremendous empathy. In one of many exploratory paths, his fascination with the human brain evolved into careful, detailed understanding the anatomy of the human eye in the 1st grade, then to a love of chemistry when he memorized the periodic table of the elements by his 4th grade year, and expanded his knowledge by learning the relative abundance of elements globally. That morphed into an interest in traditional medicinal plants, and the neuroscience behind healing, as he sought out peer-reviewed literature beginning in middle school, to deepen his understanding. Tasen ultimately wanted to share his unique and compassionate vision of the world we share, by healing ourselves.

Tasen’s passion for the natural world brought him great peace and happiness, from breathing in the dry desert air to the challenge of identifying an unknown forest fungus through its spore patterns. His connection to – and concern for – wild places was a driving force in his life. The rush of wintery downhill ski slopes and summer whitewater Wyoming rafting brought him unparalleled joy.

At age 6, he accompanied his mother on a several-month work stay in Ethiopia, which opened his world to new landscapes, friendships, and music. His mother ensured he traveled as often as possible and he had a lifetime of stories from all that he saw. Everywhere he went in life, his exuberant curiosity and expansive empathy gained him friends of all ages. Everyone who knew him learned more about what it means to truly love, through him. Deeply connected to animals, particularly cats, he volunteered at The Cache Humane Society. Enthralled by birds, he recently rescued a pigeon from inside a building, carefully concerned with its well-being as he worked to free it.

Tasen’s unique spirit shone through in his (often quirky) wardrobe preferences, and his devotion to art and music. He was particularly fond of instrumental music, and those “oldies” which he felt had truly stood the test of time. His art was bold and bright, particularly in his preferred medium, acrylic paint.

Tasen attended Children’s House at Utah State University, Edith Bowen Lab School and Bear River Charter School in Logan, and later attended Ogden area schools. He was a beloved participant with Cache Valley Unitarian Universalists and the Logan Presbyterian Church, even after briefly moving out of the area. He was later employed at Snowbasin Resort, surrounded by an amazing group of co-workers and mentors, while being provided the chance to be close to his beloved mountains and forests.

The whole world cried the day Tasen departed and he will be missed by family and friends across the United States, Italy, Ethiopia, Canada and Germany. Tasen is survived by his mother, Leah Hazlett; father, Edward Morgan; half-siblings Madison (Sobel) Dastrup, Porter Reis, Alexia Christensen, and Mariah Morgan; uncles, Vincent, Manuel “Tony” (Dianne), Esteban “Steve” (Norma), Richard, Michael, John (Leah), Zakary, and Solomon; many cousins; grandparents Eddie and Maria Morgan, and John Hazlett; and many other heartbroken family members, friends, and colleagues.

He is preceded in death and now rejoins his grandmother, Sharon Martinez, with whom he was very close; his uncle Levi Hazlett; and aunt Angel Martinez.

To honor his life, please consider spending time outdoors with your loved ones. See wild places, slow down, enjoy every moment, watch sunrises and sunsets. Travel as often as you can and take your love for Tasen and his memory with you. Let his love and his lessons live on through you and in the way you love others.

In lieu of flowers, donations that honor his hopes for the world, like sustainability, protection of open spaces or desert landscapes, empathy toward animals, and causes that promote social justice, would be a gift of love to his surviving family.

Friends are invited to join together for a memorial service and celebration of life at White Pine Funeral Services chapel, 753 S 100 E, Logan, Utah, on Sunday, December 19, 2021, from 4-6 p.m., with visiting hour from 4-5 p.m. and service from 5-6 p.m. To attend services virtually, please use the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87440794407

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at White Pine Funeral Home.