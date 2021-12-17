1,017 new cases and 7 deaths part of week-ending COVID report

brhd.org

The Utah Department of Health’s (UDOH) week-ending COVID report Friday included 1,017 new coronavirus cases and seven new deaths in Utah since Thursday. There have now been 617,697 positive cases since the start of the pandemic and 3,704 deaths, including 192 in northern Utah.

With 90 new positive cases reported Friday the northern Utah case count has reached 34,664 in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties and 33,650 are considered to be “recovered”. Within the district 1,626 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic began.

Currently 95,374 people in northern Utah are fully vaccinated and 204,654 vaccine doses have been administered in the district.

In the last 28 days people who are unvaccinated are at 15.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 3.7 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

As has been the case for weeks 15 percent of all daily new cases in Utah involve school-age children (157 in the Friday report).

As of Friday there are 511 Utahns in hospitals with COVID-19, which is four more than Thursday. There are 196 patients in intensive care, three more than on Thursday. There have been 26,941 hospitalizations in Utah the last 21 months.

More than 57 percent of Utah’s population — 1.875 million — have been fully vaccinated. There were 13,240 people vaccinated since Thursday and over 4.4 million vaccines have been administered since the start of the pandemic.

With 9,301 Utahns tested since Thursday over 4.1 million people have been tested and just over 7.5 million total tests have been administered since the outbreak.

Utah’s new rolling seven-day average for positive tests has dwindled to 1,006 a day.

The new seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.2 percent plus the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.1 percent.

Idaho’s Friday COVID update indicates 4,060 coronavirus deaths and the new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 313,423 statewide. New case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties include 1,810 total positive cases in Franklin County, 749 in Bear Lake County and 599 in Oneida County.