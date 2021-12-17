Fallen Utah Marine to receive Congressional Gold Medal

The Congressional Gold Medal that will be awarded to Staff Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover of Midvale will have the distinction of being individually crafted to recognize his sacrifice for the United States.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A fallen Utah service member has been awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, thanks to the efforts of U.S. Rep. Blake Moore (R-1st District).

Staff Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover was among 12 U.S. Marines and one Navy medic killed in an Aug. 26 suicide bombing at the Kabul airport during the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

To honor those service members, Moore and bipartisan colleagues sponsored House Resolution 5142, awarding them the Congressional Gold Medal. That measure was signed into law by President Joe Biden on Dec. 16.

“These 13 fallen service members made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation on foreign soil,” Moore said. “I am grateful that their service will be forever remembered.

“They each represent the best of America’s strength and we extend our gratitude to them and their families.”

With roots reaching back to the American Revolution, the Congressional Gold Medal is the highest award that Congress can bestow on military members.

Unlike the Presidential Medal of Freedom, there are no statutory provisions guiding the award of this honor. Instead, each Congressional Gold Medal is created on an ad hoc basis when deemed appropriate by lawmakers. Over the years, the practice of awarding this decoration has been extended to civilians and also to groups in the late 20th Century.

The awarding of this honor to Staff Sgt. Hoover and his 12 comrades brings the total number of service members, civilians and institutions that have received the Congressional Gold Medal to 186.

H.R. 5142 was co-sponsored by Rep. Lisa McCain (R-MI) in the House of Representatives. Senators Steve Daines (R-MT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) introduced a companion bill in the Senate.

In floor votes on Capitol Hill, the resolution honoring the 12 fallen Marines and one Navy medic was supported by 326 House members and 68 senators.

At the time of his death, Hoover was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment at Camp Pendleton in California. His unit had deployed to Afghanistan to provide security for Americans sheltering at the Kabul airport. He had been a Marine for 11 years.

Moore had joined Gov. Spencer Cox and other Utah leaders at a late August vigil honoring Hoover at the Utah Capitol and a funeral service prior to the Marine’s burial at Arlington National Cemetery outside Washington.

In addition to Hoover, Moore’s resolution also honored Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, Sgt. Nicole Gee, Cpt. Hunter Lopez, Cpl. Daegan Page, Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, Cpl. David Lee Espinoza, Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola, Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, Hospitalman Maxton Soviak and Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss.