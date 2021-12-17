USU football coach Blake Anderson apologizes for comments made about sexual assault victims

Utah State coach Blake Anderson speaks to players during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

LOGAN —Utah State head football coach Blake Anderson apologized for telling his players it “has never been more glamorized to be a victim” of sexual assault. The apology Friday morning came following the release of an audio recording earlier this week that had been made during an August team meeting.

In a statement released by the school, Anderson said, “I regret the words I used, and I apologize to anyone who has bravely come forward with allegations of wrongdoing. We have to do everything we can to encourage and protect anybody who has been the victim of a wrong, or whose personal rights have been violated.”

Friday’s apology was the latest efforts by Utah State to diffuse anger and frustration that was reignited after a woman again claimed the university protected a football player, who sexually assaulted her. The woman filed a federal lawsuit in Federal Court Tuesday.

Part of the lawsuit included an audio recording, reportedly made during the August team meeting. Anderson along with several law enforcement officers told players that in the Logan community, women may regret having sex after the fact, which could lead to reports of sexual assault.

USU Police Chief Earl Morris said that LDS women “may have sex with you,” but then tell their religious leaders that it was nonconsensual. He continued to explain that the women might be “feeling regret” for having sex before marriage, which goes against the faith’s teachings of abstinence, so they’ll say it was assault.

Anderson’s Friday statement said, “Anyone who knows me knows how strongly I feel about this. Giving victims a safe platform to address wrongs they’ve suffered is always the right thing to do, and something I’ll always stand for.”

On Thursday, Morris resigned a day after the school placed him on administrative leave pending confirmation of what administrators called, “reprehensible and unacceptable comments made to USU student-athletes.”

Anderson said his message to his team “to always do the right thing warrants repeating whenever the opportunity presents itself.”

“In the course of that conversation, I used a phrase regarding victims of wrongdoing to magnify that message to our team, but after reading my comments in the transcript that was released, I realize my choice of words was hurtful,” he said.

