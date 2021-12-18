Logan man confesses to sexually abusing five girls while babysitting them

LOGAN — A 47-year-old Logan man has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing five young children over a long period of time. Fernando Carrillo accepted a plea deal more than five months after first being arrested July 2.

Carrillo participated in a final pretrial conference Wednesday morning, in preparation for a weeklong jury trial that was scheduled to begin Jan. 3. The virtual hearing was in 1st District Court, with the suspect appearing by web conference from the Cache County Jail.

Defense attorney Shannon Demler said his client wished to waive his rights to a trial and accept a plea agreement worked out with prosecutors.

As part of the deal, Carrillo pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony; and four counts of sexual abuse of a child, amended to a second-degree felony. Six remaining charges were dropped by prosecutors.

Logan City police officers began investigating Carrillo in May after five girls described being sexually abused and molested by him. The girls ranged in age from 7 to 14 at the time the crimes occurred. All of them described similar incidents occurring while he was babysitting them, at his Logan apartment near 1700 North 400 West.

The victims told police how Carrillo would inappropriately touch them repeatedly. He would let the girls play his computer and Xbox, and also “buy them things.”

One of the girls also described being raped by Carrillo several times when she was around 9-years-old. Another victim described how she once told the defendant to stop touching her. He reportedly told her that he “no longer liked her and would not buy her stuff anymore.”

During Wednesday’s hearing, Judge Brian Cannell accepted Carrillo’s plea deal. He ordered the defendant to be sentenced Feb. 9.

Carrillo spoke only briefly during the hearing, telling the court he was guilty. He is being held in jail without bail and could face up to life in prison.

