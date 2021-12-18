Mountain Crest can’t overcome sluggish start

Ben Lomond built a 31-22 lead early in the third quarter before Oliver Nethercott sparked a 12-4 run for the Mustangs. Mountain Crest found themselves down 35-34 before the Scots closed the last 2:30 on an 8-2 run they never relinquished. Mountain Crest never got closer than two possessions as they fell 58-46 in their first road game of the season.

Mountain Crest had no answer on defense for Kekoa Beard who scored a game high 25. Beard had 10 points in the first and third quarters. No other Scot was in double figures but Jake East had nine and Chauncey Whitty and Preston Williams each had eight. Ben Lomond was very effective from the free throw line early, going 9-11 in the first three quarters before leaving the door open by just shooting 5-11 in the final period.

Mountain Crest couldn’t take advantage of those empty trips and coach Chandler Smith picked up a technical foul over the reffing. The Mustangs had only seven free throw attempts to Ben Lomond’s 22, and Mountain Crest continued their struggles by only converting 3-7 from the charity stripe. On the season the team is now 37-78 from the free throw line.

Nethercott sparked the run in the third quarter, scoring nine points, and set a new career high with 19 points. Preston Lofthouse was in double figures for the sixth time in seven games with 14 points. Only Karson Falslev and Joseph Hunsaker scored for Mountain Crest, combining for 13 points. After making nine three pointers against Ogden, and 14 over the last two games, Mountain Crest did make seven more against Ben Lomond.

However, the Mustangs found themselves on the losing side of the turnover battle. Mountain Crest had 13, eight in the first half, to Ben Lomond’s seven. Yet again, Mustang turnovers created transition offense for the opposing team while Mountain Crest struggles to generate easy baskets.

Next up Mountain Crest hosts Hunter on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. before the holiday break.