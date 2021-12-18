Preston Elks lodge to deliver over 700 food baskets Saturday

A file photo of Trayton Andersen and his mother said Jackie Andersen of the Preston Elks Lodge show a start of the donations they will put in plastid totes and deliver as Christmas Baskets last year.

PRESTON, ID – Families, 723 of them, in Southeast Idaho and Northern Utah will have someone knock on their door and give them a tote with a Christmas dinner inside on Saturday, Dec. 18.

The Elks Lodge in Preston and community members were busy this year gathering donations and commodities and preparing Christmas baskets to give to families going through a rough patch.

A basket is a plastic tote filled with food for a Christmas dinner. The Elks not only assemble the baskets, but they also deliver them and that is no small task. Some take more than an hour, one way, to deliver.

Jackie Andersen, the Exalted Ruler of the organization, said they have been helping families have a Merry Christmas for over 70-years.

They started with 10 or 15 Christmas food baskets, and it has grown over the years to hundreds of baskets. One year they gave out over 800 Christmas food baskets.

“This year Lower Foods donated the roast beef and ham in each box, Ritewood Eggs donated eggs, Stokes Market donated the sugar, Guilt Edge donated flour and two large potato farms from Grace – Gibbs Farms and Stoddard Farms – donated potatoes,” she said. “We also had over $10,000 in monetary donations.”

The Christmas program is the kind of thing that spreads Christmas cheer not only to the recipients, but also to the many people involved in making up and delivering the baskets.

“We sent out letters to all the businesses in the area to see if they would help,” she said. “I think businesses had a better year and were willing to give us more than last year.”

The schools in Franklin County held food drives and that’s where most of the canned goods came from.

“The merchants were absolutely wonderful,” Andersen said. “We had young men and young women groups from the local churches come and help organize the boxes.”

The room at the Elks Lodge where the commodities are gathered and stored was full of food. By the time they are ready to organize the baskets the room was stacked over six feet high with food.

“We deliver to homes in Bancroft, Chesterfield and Montpelier and all the way to Richmond,” she said. “And all the cities in between.”

The work of getting the food ready started Monday, Dec.13 when the food was separated. Then on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday the baskets were assembled.

“On Friday, Dec. 17 a semi-truck will pick-up baskets for Soda Springs and the surrounding areas for Saturday’s deliveries,” Anderson said. “Also on Saturday, we will have over 100 drivers delivering baskets to homes where they are needed.”

The Preston Elks also put out American flags on main street during patriotic holidays, honor local veterans with a Veterans appreciations dinner, and support the local Developmental Disability Agency.

The organization also retires old, used and tattered American flags with retirement ceremonies and gives scholarships to deserving high school students.

The purpose of the Idaho Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks is to promote and practice the cardinal virtues of charity, justice, brotherly love; to quicken the spirit of American Patriotism and cultivate good fellowship.