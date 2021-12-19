Dean Warren Davis was born March 3, 1944, in Pocatello, ID, to Ray McKay Davis and Naomi Magdalene Fisher. On Saturday, December 18, 2021, he died at his home in an accident on his beloved John Deere tractor. Dean attended schools in Bear Lake County, Idaho, and graduated from Montpelier High school in 1962. He worked hard from an early age, which helped him serve a three-year mission in Switzerland, where he developed a genuine love for the people and Swiss cheese. He spoke fluent German and four other languages that enabled him to converse and navigate the world as he worked in the Oilfield. He worked in the Syrian Desert, the North Slope of Alaska, and many places in the lower 48 states and always brought home stories to tell.

Dean attended Utah State University and graduated in 1969. It was there that he met his first wife,

Sherrie Mortenson. They were married in 1966. To this union, seven children sat at the family table.

Laura (Mike) Limb, Anne Marie Johnson, Cynthia (Nick) Wamsley, Amy (Dave) Jensen, Jaclyn (Kirk) Nielsen, Jacob (Christa), and Jared (Hailey). He had 24 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Dean and Sherrie divorced in 2002. Dean met “his sweetheart” Lonna Robison and they were married on May 3, 2003. She brought nine more children to the family table. Erica (Lanny) Griggs, Shelley (John) Wooton, Sharon (Garth) Wagstaff, Anitra (Rich) Ritchie, Nathan (Kay) Robison, Carina (Gaspar) Velarde, Ryan (Noelle) Robison, Alisha (Adam) Flud, and Jessica (Dylan) Field. They added 35 more grandchildren.

Dad spent a lifetime of service, learning new things, restoring old things, telling stories, and working hard. He often spoke of his love of the farm and his Granddad Roy Robison. We are confident that his reunion with him was very tender. As much as with his sweet mother, Naomi. She always called him her “DD.” Dad loved people. He was so grateful for those close friends that would take the time to call, stop and visit, or send a text. Dad would not want us to shed a tear for him, but instead find someone to serve, visit, or lend a hand.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Judy Petersen and her husband Duane, his brother Gregg, and two grandsons, Waylon Jensen, and Charles Jackson Nielsen.

On Tuesday, December 21, 2021, a viewing will be held from 6-8 pm at Schwab/Matthews Mortuary in Montpelier, Idaho. The funeral services will be Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at 11:00 am at the Georgetown, Idaho LDS chapel, with a viewing from 10:00-10:45 prior to services.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Matthews Mortuary.