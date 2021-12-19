September 15, 2007 – December 16, 2021 (age 14)

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Genevieve Amelia Bracken, of Smithfield, Utah on 16th day of December 2021, at the age of 14 years.

Genevieve was a beautiful, obedient, intelligent sweetheart who achieved 4.0’s without any prodding from parents. She was always there for her friends and family who described her as a loyal friend who was inclusive and non-judgemental. She looked for service opportunities for those around her. Genevieve was a quiet soul, with internal struggles that were difficult for her to express leading to her early departure from us.

Genevieve loved books, animals, creating art crafts and miniature houses.

She is survived by her parents: Chris and Ashley along with her siblings Jaxson, Jerica and Juliet many extended family members.

Her celebration of life will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 in the Smithfield South Stake Center, 450 South 250 East in Smithfield, UT 84335.

A viewing will be held prior to the services from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM that morning at the stake center.

The services may be viewed via Zoom at: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83456977702?pwd=am1vMG1u…

Passcode: 229511

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at White Pine Funeral Home.