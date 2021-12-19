It’s not how long the flower blooms, it’s how beautifully. Gwendolyn Kay Kimber Rose, 65, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2021 in Tremonton, Utah. She was born on April 15, 1956 in Elko, Nevada to parents Jack and Marian Kimber. She was raised in Grouse Creek, Utah on the family ranch. She married Raymond (Barney) McWilliams and together had 7 children, they later divorced. She then married Neil Rose and together had 2 children. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and held several callings.

Gwen’s greatest joys in life were simple, but beautiful to her – gardening, baking, pets, bird watching, and music. Her most precious joys of all were her children and grandchildren, whom she cherished, loved, and cared for each day of her life. Her wisdom and resilience will live on through her legacy, which was to work hard, love and trust the Lord, and everything else would fall into place.

She is survived by her husband, Neil Rose, and children, Britton (Sharon) McWilliams of Soda Springs, Idaho; Heather (Bryan) Ward of Tremonton, Utah; Camion (Brad) Woolsey of Garland, Utah; Amanda McWilliams (Dan Sapien) of Burley, Idaho; Mickie Chambers of Brigham City, Utah; Sage (Cameron) Shepherd of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Amethyst McWilliams of Brigham City, Utah; Makaee Rose of Plymouth, Utah; Kenyon Rose of Tremonton, Utah; And 16 grandchildren.

Gwen’s smile and sweet presence will be missed, but will be welcomed once again into the arms of her parents, and brothers Randy and Stuart.

A viewing will take place on December 21, 2021 at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home (111 N 100 East Tremonton, UT, 84337) from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM.

Funeral services will take place on December 22, 2021 at Tremonton 7th Ward LDS Church (10350 W 11600 N, Tremonton, UT, 84337) at 10:00 AM with a viewing held prior from 9-9:45 AM.

Interment will be at the Grouse Creek Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.