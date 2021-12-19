December 5, 1945 – December 16, 2021 (age 76)



Our loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, RaNae Caldwell, 76, passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Ogden Regional Medical Center.

She was born on December 5, 1945 in Soda Springs, Idaho the daughter of Bennie and Barbara Freeman Comish. She was reared and educated in Grace, Idaho. RaNae graduated from Grace High School in 1964 and went to a private business school in Boise, Idaho. She met Walter Bruce “Sam” Caldwell in Boise, Idaho. They were married on January 2, 1965 in Grace, Idaho. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple.

RaNae is an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in various callings.

She enjoyed embroidery, sewing, horseback riding, fishing, camping, gardening and being with her family.

Surviving is her husband, Sam; four children: Michelle (Doug) Spencer; Mike (Zenda) Caldwell; Mark (Becky) Caldwell; Nicholas Caldwell; 10 grandchildren and 20 ½ great grandchildren; five siblings: Sharon Fowler; Richard “Rick” Comish; LouAnn Gibson; Kathy Tillotson; Leslie Simons.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 1:00 pm at the Honeyville 2nd Ward Chapel, 2620 W 6980 N. Viewings will be held on Monday, Dec. 20th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 E 200 S., Brigham City, UT and at the church on Tuesday from 11:30 to 12:30 pm.

Interment will be in the Honeyville Cemetery.

Send condolences to www.gfc-utah.com.



Entrusted with Gillies Funeral Chapel, Brigham City, Utah.