Spencer “Dean” Fergus, 88, of Phillips, WI, passed away on December 3, 2021, at his home with his wife by side. Dean was born on October 14, 1933, to Thomas and Edna (Yonk) Fergus, in Logan, Utah.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine (Bartels) Fergus; children, Jeffery Dee Fergus, Kenneth J Fergus, Kristi Parmalee, and Kim Marie Navalinsky; grandchildren, Michelle, Jennifer, Lindsey, Logan, Michelle, Ryan, Tyler, Steven, Clayton, Mary, and Anna; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Ayden, Ashlyn, and Paisley; many other loved ones and friends.

Dean is preceded in death by his parents; son, Jerry Dean Fergus; and grandchild, Christopher.

Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home, Phillips, WI, is assisting the family.