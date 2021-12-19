October 19, 1984 – December 10, 2021 (age 37)
Walter Norbert Nickel, II, passed away unexpectedly on December 10, 2021. After playing football at and graduating from Iowa State University, Walter graduated from medical school. Thereafter, he was commissioned as a Lieutenant in the Navy, initially completing an internship at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, and then serving in the Navy as a physician.
Walter is survived by his wife, Candice Nickel (née Atkinson), and their five children: Elias Wolf (15); Charlotte Grace (11); Maxwell Brower (9); William Hale (9); and Walter Norbert, III (7). Walter is also survived by his parents, Gary Wayne and Alexis Pond Nickel, his siblings, Marshall Scott (Erika), Matthew Douglas (Heather), Mark Andrew (Angela), Adam Todd (Marnie); and Elizabeth (Jeffrie Wayne Miracle), and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Walter will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel located at 825 N 200 West, Logan, UT, on December 27, 2021 at 1:00 pm. Walter will be buried near his grandparents, Walter Norbert Nickel and Maxine Brower Nickel, at Clifton Cemetery in Clifton, Idaho.
Funeral services are with Allen-Hall Mortuary. www.allenmortuaries.com