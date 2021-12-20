Carolyn Kent Robinson

June 9, 1940 – December 19, 2021 (age 81)
She was a member of North Cache High School, class of 1958. She made many friends while working at Lewiston Elementary and Presto.
She loved people and always wanted to be around them. She brightened many lives with her sense of humor, she was witty and always had a quick come back. Her sense of humor stayed with her until the end, even when she couldn’t communicate with words.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ed; her son Ron; her parents; a brother Sam Kent, and sister Vonda Holt.
She is survived by her children: Debbie (Brad) McKnight of Cornish, Robyn (Todd) Wall of Smithfield, and Rachelle (Vaughn) Mickelson of Grace, Idaho; 11 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren; Bill Holt (brother in law); Pat Kent (sister in law); two brothers Bob (LuAnn) Kent and Randy (Marsha) Kent.
Funeral services are under the direction of Cache Valley Mortuary and will be held on Monday, December 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Cornish/Trenton church, 1200 N. 400 W. Trenton, UT SR 23.
A special thanks to all the caregivers at Sunshine Terrace. We will always remember the way you loved and cared for our mom.