Carolyn Kent Robinson, 81, of Cornish Utah, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Sunshine Terrace memory care facility. She was born June 9, 1940, to Ed and Grace Cole Kent. She lived in Cornish all of her life except for the last year and a half. For many years, starting as a teenager, she pitched fast pitch softball on a commercial softball team and loved every minute of it. She married Ed Robinson March 29, 1957, in the Logan Temple. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints where she served in many callings. She also loved her time serving in the Logan temple cafeteria. Family was very important to her and she loved spending time with them. She would use any occasion for a family get together. Some of her favorite things besides her family, were eating out with friends, diet coke, chocolates, and anything Elvis.

She was a member of North Cache High School, class of 1958. She made many friends while working at Lewiston Elementary and Presto.

She loved people and always wanted to be around them. She brightened many lives with her sense of humor, she was witty and always had a quick come back. Her sense of humor stayed with her until the end, even when she couldn’t communicate with words.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ed; her son Ron; her parents; a brother Sam Kent, and sister Vonda Holt.

She is survived by her children: Debbie (Brad) McKnight of Cornish, Robyn (Todd) Wall of Smithfield, and Rachelle (Vaughn) Mickelson of Grace, Idaho; 11 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren; Bill Holt (brother in law); Pat Kent (sister in law); two brothers Bob (LuAnn) Kent and Randy (Marsha) Kent.

Funeral services are under the direction of Cache Valley Mortuary and will be held on Monday, December 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Cornish/Trenton church, 1200 N. 400 W. Trenton, UT SR 23.