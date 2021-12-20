DWR stocked nearly 10 million fish throughout Utah in 2021

A file photo of Tyler White fish culture biologist for Utah Division of Wildlife Resources stocking Hyrum Reservoir with trout in October of 2020.

SALT LAKE CITY —Even with the severe record-breaking drought, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources found ways to plant nearly 10 million fish into 615 of the state’s streams, ponds and lakes.

Gary Howe, the manager of the Logan-based DWR Fisheries Experiment Station, said their facility alone stocked 250,000 fish. Both Rainbow trout and June suckers were raised then planted in the northern Utah waterbodies they oversee.

In 2021, the DWR estimates they planted a total of 1,210,280 pounds of fish this year, an increase from the 8.2 million fish stocked in 2020 and a decrease from the 10 million fish stocked in 2019.

The DWR found stocking fewer, but larger fish in 2019 to increases the survival rate of game fish. Because of the extreme drought, the DWR made adjustments to fish stocking in Utah waters.

Studies have shown drought impacts fish by reducing the amount of water available in lakes, reservoirs and streams. Smaller amounts of water heat more quickly and warm water holds less oxygen than colder water. The combination of high temperatures and low oxygen can stress fish, causing poor growth and disease. To increase the survival rates of fish that were stocked this year, DWR reallocated fish to waterbodies not impacted by drought.

The Beehive State has stocked fish for more than a century. Fish were first formally stocked in Utah in 1871. At that time, fish were transported from other states by train and were stocked into lakes along the train route. In 1897, Utah opened its first hatcheries and started raising trout locally.

“These original hatcheries were really impounded streams where we put fish that we got from the federal government,” DWR Aquatic Section Assistant Chief Craig Schaugaard said. “We opened our first traditional fish hatchery — where we produced our own eggs and used raceways like we have today — in Murray in 1899.”

There are now 13 fish hatcheries across Utah. The bulk of the fish stocked in 2021 came from these DWR hatcheries. The remaining fish were transported from various hatcheries across the U.S.

“Our hatcheries are important because they provide the majority of the fish we stock in the state,” Schaugaard said. “Stocking is a crucial management tool that we use to provide Utahns with the numbers and species of fish they desire. Stocking fish helps ensure that the public has a great fishing experience. It also helps in the recovery of threatened or endangered fish. June suckers were recently downlisted from endangered to threatened under the Endangered Species Act because of recovery efforts, including stocking.”

The DWR stocked 15 different fish species in 2021. Besides Rainbow trout they stocked:

Arctic grayling

Black crappie

Bonytail chub (listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act)

Brook trout

Brown trout

Channel catfish

Cutthroat trout (Bonneville and Colorado River)

June sucker (listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act)

Kokanee salmon

Lake trout

Largemouth bass

Splake

Striped bass

Tiger muskie

Walleye

The DWR fish hatcheries produce multiple strains of some species, and some of the fish are sterile (meaning they can’t reproduce). Producing sterile fish is an important management tool that helps control fish populations in various waterbodies.