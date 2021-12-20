Former Spring Creek Middle School teacher spared jail time for physically abusing students

Booking photo for Scott D. Meeker (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 51-year-old former Spring Creek Middle School teacher has been sentenced to three years of probation for physically assaulting five students in April. Scott D. Meeker was also ordered to write letters of apology the victims and complete an anger management course.

Meeker was sentenced during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning. He previously pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; and four class B misdemeanors of assault.

On April 14, Cache County sheriff’s deputies were contacted by one of the victim’s parents. Their son had been taken to the hospital after being punched in the head twice by Meeker.

Surveillance video inside the school showed the victim walking down the hall. The boy was seen jumping up and hitting the top of the lockers (known as dunking). Meeker walked out of his class room and grabbed the boy by the collar of his shirt. He then pushed the juvenile across the hall and slammed him into a wall, causing him to hit his head. Meeker appeared to say something to the boy and then let him go.

As the video continued, it showed Meeker watching a group of onlookers and chasing them down. He pushed several kids out of the way and grabbed two other male juveniles by the back of the neck and pushed them towards another boy.

Meeker was then seen throwing two closed punches, striking the fourth juvenile in the head. The boy sustained multiple bruises, requiring medical treatment at the hospital. A fifth boy was also pushed during the altercation.

During Monday’s sentencing, defense attorney Brandon Baxter said there wasn’t any excuse for Meeker’s behavior. He noted though that his client had given years of service, teaching thousands of students, including his own.

Meeker apologized for his actions, stating “it isn’t how a teacher should act.” He said he crossed a line that day and broke the trust of his students. Following his arrest, he quit teaching after 22 years and had also sought help for anger issues.

Cache County Attorney John Luthy said Meeker had reportedly had been inappropriate with other students as well. He noted though that the victim’s families had all asked the court not to send the defendant to jail.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck said Meeker’s case had “really impacted our community.” She noted that it wasn’t until the COVID-19 pandemic happened that most parents realized how much teachers do. She said the victim’s families showed great mercy and compassion, asking for Meeker to be spared any jail time. In addition to the 36 months of probation, she ordered the defendant to complete four days of jail diversion and 40 hours of community service.

will@cvradio.com