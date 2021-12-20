Lois Winfield was called home on Saturday, December 18, 2021, to her loving Heavenly Father. She was born on August 1, 1928, to Cecil Syme James and Lucie Howard in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was raised in Rock Springs, Wyoming, where she attended Rock Springs schools and graduated from Rock Springs High School. While in high school, she played the French Horn in band, was the best girls high jump, and she was on the tennis team. She later moved to Ogden, then to Brigham City in 1953 and then moved to Perry in 1976. She received a Business Associates Degree from Stevens Henager College.

Lois married Ernest Winfield on June 18, 1969, in the Salt Lake Temple.

Lois is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, where she served as a Primary President and Relief Society President. She was a Cub Scout Leader for many years and an Ordinance Worker for 13 years at the Ogden and Brigham City Temples. She served a mission with her husband, Ernest, to the Bishop’s Store House and served there for three years.

She worked as an accountant at Thiokol for 23 years.

Lois enjoyed crocheting, doing needle point, camping, going on walks, and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was a people person, witty, happy and generous towards all and always willing to help others. At the age of 85 she walked a 5k with her family!

The family would like to give a special thanks to Randy and Carla for their loving care.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Ernest; son: Ronald G. Hirschi; and brother: Richard James.

Lois is survived by her children: David James Hirschi (Deann), Randy C. Hirschi (Beth), and Carla H. Spackman (Farrell); daughter-in-law: Beth Hirschi; siblings: Thomas James (Roberta), Joyce Ridge, Cheril Snow, and Cecile Scribner.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Myers Mortuary Chapel, 205 S 100 E, Brigham City.

A viewing will be held prior to the service from 10:00 – 10:40, also at Myers.

Interment will be at the Brigham City Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.