Mendon man pleads guilty to communications fraud

Booking photo for Kay K. Moosman (Courtesy: Cache County Jail).

LOGAN — A 62-year-old Mendon man, already in prison for sexually assaulting a woman years ago, has pleaded guilty to lying about an injury to receive compensation, in an unrelated case. Kay K. Moosman is currently serving two concurrent terms of one to 15-years in prison.

Moosman participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by web conference from prison. He accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to one count of communications fraud, amended to a class A misdemeanor.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Jacob Gordon explained how in May 2019, Moosman lied about the severity of an injury so he could receive more than $6,000 in benefits from the US Postal Service.

Moosman spoke briefly telling the court he was guilty and wished to be sentenced immediately.

Judge Brandon Maynard ordered Moosman to serve 364 days at the same time he continues to complete his prison sentence. He also allowed credit for time served since being sentenced June 7.

Earlier this year, Moosman pleaded guilty to molesting and sexually abusing a woman while she was unconscious. He would video and photograph the woman sleeping in bed, while she was naked and being assaulted.

The woman was an acquaintance of the defendant and reported being abused for eight-years during their relationship.

The Utah Probation and Parole Board will determine how long Moosman remains in prison.

