New land, water, air institute at USU strives to build new pathways to engage policy makers

LOGAN — A big announcement came last week from Utah Governor Spencer Cox, joined at the podium by USU President Noelle Cockett, announcing the official launch of a new school of research at Utah State University that will be called the Janet Quinney Lawson Institute of Land, Water and Air.

The goal is to provide a resource for policy makers, for county and city leaders and for citizens to understand better what the situation is when it comes to these precious commodities.

On KVNU’s For the People program last week, Dr. Chris Lueke, Dean of the Quinney College of Natural Resources talked about what they hope this new institute will accomplish.

“It’s going to be a really good opportunity for us to enhance the collaborations that we already have with a lot of state and federal agencies. But what we hope to do is do a little more of a directed focus on some of the issues. And have the state and federal agencies help direct (on)what do they most need information on, and then can work together to design research and monitoring plans and that sort of thing. A lot of our faculty will be involved in this over the years,” according to Dr. Lueke.

He hopes this will help bridge the gap between available research and public policy issues.

“About four years ago, the legislature provided us some funds to do something called the water initiative and also the public lands initiative. And those were unique situations, unique programs, in that the idea was that….university researchers would have to work with some sort of a city, county agency or state agency or federal agency to provide matching funds. So the two groups would get equal amounts of money to direct toward a problem.”

Dr Lueke said that often helped that level of communication and they are hoping that this institute will do an even better job of that and bring people together to work on the most pressing problems.