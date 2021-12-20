The 192nd COVID death in Northern Utah and 2,500 new weekend cases reported

COVID-19

Weekend figures from the Utah Health Department (UDOH) indicate 910 new COVID infections Friday, 863 Saturday and 749 Sunday for a total of 2,500. The weekend average of 833 cases a day is below Utah’s current rolling seven-day average for positive tests, which is 978.

There have been 620,197 positive cases in Utah the last 21 months. Case counts in Utah have been trending down recently.

The state reported the COVID death toll is up to 3,717, including 13 new weekend fatalities. One of those was a Cache County man between 45-64 years of age, who was hospitalized at the time of death. It is the 192nd coronavirus death in northern Utah.

Weekend totals from the Bear River Health Department indicate 90 new COVID cases in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties. The district’s total case count grew to 34,770. There are now 33,845 in the district considered to be “recovered”.

There are 95,689 people in northern Utah’s three northern counties who are fully vaccinated, which accounts for 64.1 percent of all district residents. That includes 67 percent of Cache County residents, 58.2 percent in Box Elder County and 49.7 percent in Rich County. More than 205,000 vaccine doses have been administered in the district.

The state reported Monday that almost 58 percent of Utah’s population — more than 1.88 million — are fully vaccinated.

There are currently 453 COVID patients hospitalized in Utah, 58 fewer than on Friday and 192 are in intensive care units, four fewer than were reported on Friday. Over the course of the pandemic 27,035 Utahns have been hospitalized with the virus. That includes 1,631 in the Bear River Health District.

More than 4.1 million Utahns have been tested for coronavirus and more than 7.6 million tests have been administered in the state since the start of the pandemic. There were 24,470 people tested since Friday and 47,475 total tests were administered during that time.

Utah’s rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 12.3 percent while the percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 8.5 percent.

Monday’s Idaho update shows 4,068 COVID deaths in the state. The current total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 313,967. Case counts in the three counties in southeast Idaho include 1,811 positive cases in Franklin County, 749 in Bear Lake County and 599 in Oneida County.