Trial set for man charged with allegedly sexually assaulting nurse during COVID-19 test

LOGAN — The case against a 32-year-old man charged with allegedly groping a healthcare worker while she was trying to test him for COVID-19 is headed for trial. The three day jury trial has been scheduled to begin March 30, about a year after Michael A. Black was originally arrested booked into the Cache County Jail.

Black participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by web conference from jail. He was previously charged with forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony; and lewdness, a class B misdemeanor.

Defense attorney Joseph Saxton said they had been unable to resolve the case and requested the trial.

According to the warrant affidavit for Black, Logan City Police Officers were called to Intermountain Logan Regional Hospital on April 30. An emergency room nurse reported being sexually assaulted by the defendant, who was a patient.

The alleged victim reported she had been providing medical care for Black, who was not cooperative. She claimed, while trying to administer the COVID-19 test, the defendant had to be restrained by two other healthcare workers and herself. Despite their efforts, the suspect got his hand free and placed it between her legs, inappropriately touching her.

Police claim Black has a criminal history in Oregon and California. Both states report arrests for assault related offenses.

During Monday’s hearing, Judge Brandon Maynard set the trial date and ordered the defendant to appear for a final pretrial conference March 14.

Black didn’t speak during the brief hearing. He is being held in jail without bail and could face up to 15 years in prison, if convicted.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

will@cvradio.com