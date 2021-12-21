811 new COVID cases Tuesday in Utah and three deaths in the Bear River Health District

New visualization of the Covid-19 virus by Fusion Medical Animation.

The Utah Department of Health (UDOH) Tuesday report of 811 new COVID cases also includes 21 new deaths since Monday, three of which involve residents of northern Utah.

With the deaths of two Box Elder County residents — a man and a woman both between 45-64 years of age — and a Cache County woman 65-84, the northern Utah COVID death toll has grown to 194.

The total coronavirus case count in Utah during 21 months of the pandemic has reached 621,008 and the virus has claimed the lives of 3,738 Utahns.

There were 51 new COVID cases reported in northern Utah since Monday. The district’s total case count grew to 34,821 and there are now 33,892 considered to be “recovered”. Within the district 1,636 people have been hospitalized over the course of the pandemic.

Including Tuesday’s 811 new cases the state’s rolling seven-day average for new cases has dropped under 1,000 for the first time in several weeks at 964 a day.

As of Tuesday 1.88 million Utahns are fully vaccinated, almost 58 percent of Utah’s total population. Over 64 percent of the residents of Cache, Box Elder and Rich Counties are fully vaccinated.

There are 444 COVID patients hospitalized in Utah, 16 fewer than were reported Monday and 182 are in intensive care units, 10 fewer than on Monday. Over 27,000 Utahns have been hospitalized with the virus during the pandemic.

The new seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 11.9 percent and the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is now 8.2 percent.

The Utah Department of Health again updated risk ratio statistics Tuesday which indicate in the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 3.7 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The Tuesday COVID update for Idaho lists 4,068 coronavirus deaths in the state. The new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 314,492. Case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties include 1,811 total positive cases in Franklin County, 749 in Bear Lake County and 599 in Oneida County.