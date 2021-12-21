Blake Moore’s Medal of Honor bill awaiting presidential signature

After unanimously passing votes in both the U.S. House and Senate, a proposal authored by Rep. Blake Moore (R-UT) to create a Medal of Honor memorial is now awaiting the signature of President Joe Biden.

“I am grateful to have been part of this historic effort to commemorate our Medal of Honor recipients with a monument in Washington, D.C.,” Moore said Dec. 20. “This bipartisan legislation is now off to the president’s desk and we are one step closer to immortalizing the sacrifices of our nation’s greatest heroes.”

The Medal of Honor is the United States’ highest military decoration and is awarded to U.S. service members who have distinguished themselves with extraordinary feats of valor. It is awarded very rarely and only to those whose service and sacrifice far exceed the call of duty.

The joint measure awaiting Biden’s signature will authorize representatives of the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation to begin soliciting public contributions for a Medal of Honor monument to be established on federal land in Washington, D.C.

Moore and Rep. Marc Veasey (D-TX) introduced the “National Medal of Honor Monument Act” in spring of this year and that measure passed the U.S. House of Representatives unanimously in July.

A companion bill, introduced by Senators John Cornyn (R-TX) and Tim Kaine (D-VA), unanimously passed the U.S. Senate over the past weekend.

Moore’s staff members report that of roughly 9,500 bills introduced in both chambers of the 117th Congress during the past year, only 95 have passed both the House and the Senate.

Moore added that “National Medal of Honor Monument Act” was strongly supported by lawmakers on both sides of Capitol Hill because that monument “… will pay homage to the values that the Medal of Honor represents – courage, patriotism, citizenship, integrity, commitment and sacrifice – and to the fewer than 4,000 brave individuals who have earned that decoration in service to their country.”

Congress authorized the creation of a National Medal of Honor Museum in 1999. Construction of that facility is slated to begin soon in Arlington, TX.

The museum’s mission is to highlight “the stories of Medal of Honor recipients, unite Americans around the ideals embodied by that decoration and inspire every citizen to look for ways to unselfishly serve their own communities.”

The members of the museum’s foundation will now also be responsible for fundraising for the Medal of Honor Memorial, because no federal funds will be used for its construction.

“With only 67 Medal of Honor recipients still alive today, time is of the essence to recognize our nation’s bravest heroes,” according to Chris Cassidy, the museum foundation’s president and CEO. “I want to thank Senators Cornyn and Kaine as well as Representatives Veasey and Moore for their tremendous leadership.

“Together, we will pay tribute to the … brave Americans who have received this medal.”

The Medal of Honor is America’s the oldest continuously issued combat decoration, dating back to the U.S. Civil War era.

The president typically presents the Medal of Honor at a formal ceremony intended to represent “the gratitude of Congress and the American people.” The text of that trademark citation is the reason why the decoration is often mistakenly referred to as “the Congressional Medal of Honor.”

Of the literally millions of Americans who have served in U.S. armed forces since the 1860s, only about 3,500 have earned the Medal of Honor.

About 40 percent of those recipients fought during the Civil War, when the newly created Medal of Honor was lavishly awarded by the Union Army and Navy. In all subsequent conflicts, the U.S. armed forced have been much more judicious about the process of recommending and approving awards of the Medal of Honor.

Although legend has it that the Medal of Honor is almost always awarded posthumously, the reality is that the decoration has only been issued to the next of kin of about 600 fallen heroes in the past 160 years.