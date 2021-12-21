Deon Bitter Searle passed away peacefully in her home on December 18, 2021, from natural causes. She was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, on February 6, 1935, to George and Bessie Young Bitter. She was the first of four children.

Her family spent winters living in Idaho Falls and would move every summer to the family ranch between Ririe and Swan Valley Idaho. She spent many happy days at “The Ranch” working alongside her parents and siblings.

She was an accomplished piano player and played the Base Fiddle in her high school orchestra. While a sophomore she met and began dating Royce Searle – a tall, handsome senior. Following his mission, they continued dating, and were married in June 1956 in the Idaho Falls Temple. They made their first home in Logan where she worked to put Dad through school. Following Dad’s graduation, they moved to Virginia where Dad served in the Army. While there, they welcomed first Kevin, and then Kristine into their family. Following his discharge, the family returned home to Idaho. They eventually moved to Brigham City, Utah, where they built the house that would be their home for the rest of their lives. Their children Janet and Jon were born there. Anselm Chavez joined the family in 1977 as a 12 year old Indian Placement student. Anselm and his family are still an important part of the Searle family.

Mom made life-long friends in Brigham City – in her neighborhood and in the Simada Club. She served many years as the 16th Ward organist, and filled other callings in the Young Woman, Primary and Relief Society organizations.

Mom loved to read, play the piano, knit, crochet, make quilts, and restore old furniture. She loved antiques and had restored many family heirlooms. She particularly loved spending time with family, especially at Bear Lake. She enjoyed concerts, theatre, and seeing the world.

Following retirement, Mom and Dad served a mission for their church in the Lithuania, Vilnius Mission office. Many lasting and rewarding friendships were made during this exciting adventure. When they returned, they enjoyed serving in the Ogden Utah Temple.

She will be remembered for the graceful way she lived her life and for her great example of patience, love, and service. Her greatest legacy of service was taking care of Dad for the last 10 years as his memory deteriorated.

Deon was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Royce, her brother Bob and his wife Sherry, Royce’s sisters, LouEne and Una Lee and their husbands, as well as her beloved son Jon, and a granddaughter, Mindy Berrett.

She is survived by her children; Kevin (Del Raye), Kristine (Scott Berrett), Janet (Jeff Hunt), daughter-in-law Carol Searle, and AC Chavez (Sonja); 19 grandchildren, and 13 1/2 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Carol (ElRay) Robinson, her brother Lowell (Sherry) Bitter and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Monday, December 27, 2021, at 12:00 pm at Myers Mortuary Chapel, 205 S. 100 E., Brigham City, Utah.

A visitation will be held prior to the service from 10:30 am to 11:30 am at the Mortuary.

Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.