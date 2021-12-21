Ex-doctor accused of terrorist threat against Latter-day Saint church

What the Church Office Building plaza looked like prior to beginning its renovation in 2020.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former doctor whose medical license was revoked in 2019 has been accused in Las Vegas of making a false terrorist threat against the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City.

Isaac Hearne, 55, of Las Vegas, was arrested last week after a recorded telephone call to church headquarters Dec. 13 from a man who identified himself as Hearne and threatened to kill everyone in the building, according to a Las Vegas police report cited by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Police said the church reported receiving prior calls from a caller identified as Hearne.

Witnesses told police that Hearne is a former eye doctor from Reno and a family member said Hearn is a former church member “frustrated and angry” that previous donations were not refunded.

Police said Hearne acknowledged calling the church and told police he blamed the church for professional and financial “calamities” in his life.

Court records showed that Hearne appeared Thursday on a felony terrorism charge before a Las Vegas judge who ordered his release from jail on high-level electronic monitoring and ordered him to stay away from Mormon churches.

The record did not reflect if Hearne has a lawyer pending his next court appearance on Thursday.