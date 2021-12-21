May 27, 1939 – December 18, 2021 (age 82)

Our sweet mother, Glenda Ruth Sutton Sessions, passed away on Saturday December 18, 2021. She was born May 27, 1939, to David and Ruth Sutton, in Preston, Idaho. She grew up in Preston and was the oldest of 4, and the only girl. She adored her three younger brothers (Porter, Ernie, & Rob), and they have always been her very best friends. She graduated from Preston High School in 1957, where she was active in Arrow Flight & Drill Team. She went on to work in Customer Service most of her adult life, and was very adept at working with and helping others in many capacities. She was married to John Chatterley from 1967- 1980, and was mother to 2 daughters (Shelley, Kristen) and 2 sons (Jeremy, Jason). She was married and sealed in the Logan LDS Temple in 1992 to her sweetheart, Kenneth Sessions, and inherited 4 more kids (Kelley Moedl, James Sessions, Jeff Sessions, Terri Italasano). She loved that Ken called her “his redhead”, and they were so happy.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many callings throughout her life. Glenda loved her Ward family and had a deep testimony of the Gospel. She was very often in the service of others, and was a friend to everyone. She served in the Logan Temple for many years and thoroughly loved that assignment.

Those who knew and loved Glenda know of her love of music. Some of her greatest joy was from singing in or leading a choir, or performing with her Ladies Quartet. Her strong, alto voice was beautiful and unique. She also felt honored to lead the Rotary Christmas Choir for many years and it was one of her favorite accomplishments. Mom was active in the Rotary Club for years, and enjoyed serving in leadership positions through that organization. She was a voracious reader, and was known to visit the library at least once a week for new books to devour. She was a loyal friend, with many relationships lasting decades. She never missed an episode of NCIS, or rarely missed watching her beloved Utah Jazz basketball. She loved chocolate in many varieties, but especially Peanut M & M’s, which she insisted on separating by color and quantity before she would eat them. She was the “go-to” for information and/or facts, especially related to history, which was by far her favorite subject in school. Her grand kids once dubbed her the “walking encyclopedia.” She, her parents, her brothers, and their spouses would be found playing Trivial Pursuit at almost every family gathering. The laughter and competition during those games often drew the grand kids to sit in the room and watch them play. Mom often expressed that her family was her most precious treasure, and we will miss our favorite redhead dearly.

Glenda is survived by her children, Kristy Sundberg (James) of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Jeremy Chatterley (Lacey) of Preston, Idaho; Jason Chatterley (Klea) of Hyde Park, Utah; stepchildren Kelley Moedl (Gregg), James Sessions (Tracey, deceased), Jeff Sessions (Tamra), Terri Italasano (Robert, deceased) and by many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ken, her parents, her brother Ernie, and her daughter, Shelley Gaye. Her family would like to thank her Ward and her many friends for all of their love and support of Glenda for so many years.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 27, 2021 at 11 am in the Preston North Stake Center, 310 North State Street in Preston.

A viewing will be held Sunday from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home and Monday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the stake center.

Interment will be in the Preston Cemetery.

Memories and condolence may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.