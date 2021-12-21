Lid on the basket for Mountain Crest offense in 40-28 loss to Hunter

HYRUM – Down by 15 heading into the fourth quarter, Mountain Crest went on a 11-4 run over the next six minutes. However, the Mustangs couldn’t get any closer than seven, finding their offense much too late after scoring just 14 points combined in the first three quarters. Hunter closed the game on a 7-3 run to win 40-28.

In the first half Mountain Crest couldn’t protect the ball, giving it away 12 times, and this stalled the Mustang offense to the tune of just nine points in 16 minutes of game time. The first three quarters Mountain Crest scored in single digits and didn’t have a scorer finish in double digits. Preston Lofthouse was the closest with nine points. Only five players scored for Mountain Crest.

Hunter only had 22 points at the half, but did so without their leading scorer Darius Henderson (15.5 points per game) who picked up foul number three with just under 90 seconds left in the first quarter. This was 40 seconds after he was whistled for his second, but the Mountain Crest offense couldn’t mount a run with Henderson on the bench for the rest of the first half. Joseph Doporto scored 11 of his game high 12 points in the first half to carry the offense before Henderson put in nine second half points on his way to 11. Zaquel Cossa was also in double digits with 11 points of his own.

Mountain Crest finished with 19 total turnovers to the Wolverine’s 10. The Mustangs had improved on limiting easy transition baskets off of their turnovers but failed several times to score fast break points of their own. Despite shooting 56% from the free throw line on the season, Hunter was 7-9 from the line while the Mustangs were 2-5.

Mountain Crest travels to Preston Thursday, December 30th at 730p for their next game.