Logan man accused of downloading child porn waives preliminary hearing

LOGAN — A 42-year-old Logan man is being bound over on the charge of downloading child pornography. Avery A. Jones waived his rights to a preliminary hearing, where a judge would have determined whether or not there was sufficient evidence to justify the criminal case.

Avery participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by web conference. He was previously charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

Defense attorney Shannon Demler said Avery wished to waive the preliminary hearing, as they work out a possible plea deal with prosecutors. He also entered a plea of “not guilty” to the charge for his client.

Avery spoke only briefly, telling the court he was willing to waive his rights to the preliminary hearing. He was scheduled to appear again in court Jan. 24.

In March, the Logan City Police Department received a cyber-tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. Agents claimed they had traced a computer in Logan accessing child pornography through the internet. The material was not of local children.

Officers later tracked the computer IP address and served a warrant to Jones’ home. They seized several computers and electronics that were turned over to the Utah State Crime Lab.

Technicians at the lab performed forensic evaluations on the seized devices. They did not find any more child pornography.

Avery remains out of jail on pretrial supervision. He could face up to 15 years in prison, if convicted.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

