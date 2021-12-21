February 16, 1982 – December 21, 2021 (age 39)

Michelle Sparrow Fisher, 39, passed away Tuesday Dec. 21 from complications of systemic scleroderma.

Michelle was born to Curt and Linda Sparrow on Feb. 16, 1982, the youngest of three children. She grew up in Smithfield where she graduated from Sky View High School in 2000. She enrolled in Cosmetology school and moved to Cedar City, where she met her husband, Tyson. They were married August 2, 2003 in Cedar City and later sealed in the Salt Lake City L.D.S. Temple.

They started their life together in Cedar where Wyatt (14) and Winston (10) were born. After completing school, Michelle stayed on as an instructor and has kept her license active. Many family and friends were blessed by her willingness to do their hair. She also spent time working as a 911 Dispatcher in Iron County, and anyone would tell you she was the best. In 2014 Michelle and Tyson moved to Tooele which has become a beloved home to their family. Her favorite times were camping, hunting, and off-roading with her husband and boys. She was able to stay home with her boys and spent many hours volunteering at their school. Her skills didn’t go unnoticed and soon she was hired to be a paraeducator. This was where she truly shined as a teacher and friend to all who she worked with.

During a brief move to Seattle, Michelle was diagnosed with Scleroderma. Though typically a slow-moving disease, it struck Michelle with a vengeance over this past summer. She tried to keep working and being with her family as much as she could but by October she was in the hospital in Salt Lake City. She spent 55 days there before she decided to come home and spend the rest of her time with her family.

Michelle leaves behind a legacy of love and kindness for all who were a part of her life. She will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her husband Tyson and her sons Wyatt and Winston, of Tooele. Her parents, Curt and Linda Sparrow of Smithfield and mother-in-law Renae Neil (Gary) of Enoch. Her siblings, Jessica Littlefield (Mitchell) of Smithfield, and Cory (Amanda) of Farmington. Sisters-in-law Tasha Harden (Scott) of Hereford, Az. and Nici Fisher of Cedar City, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, her father-in-law Mike Fisher, and her niece Ayva Sparrow.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday Dec. 28 at noon at the L.D.S. chapel at 141 W. Utah Avenue in Tooele.

A viewing will be held Monday Dec. 27 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Tate Mortuary in Tooele, and Tuesday from 10:30-11:45 at the church prior to the funeral.

Burial will be in the Tooele Cemetery.