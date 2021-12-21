Sandra Balls Bassett

May 5, 1958 – December 21, 2021 (age 63)
On December 21, 2021 Sandra received a Christmas Miracle. She was able to returned back to her Heavenly Father, where her body was made whole, and perfect once again.
Sandra was born on May 5, 1958 to Marsden and Beatrice Balls of Hyde Park, Utah. Sandra had a very happy childhood growing up on the family farm, making priceless memories with her siblings milking cows.
After graduating Sky View High School, Sandra ventured off to Weber State University. While at Weber State she was blessed to live with her Grandma Ward. This was a time in her life that she loved, and talked highly of. All though the schooling didn’t turn out as she had hoped she learned a valuable life lesson. “Your family is your most cherished possession. You only get one, love them, and care for them regardless of their actions.”
Sandra was extremely talented when it came to crocheting, crafting, trap shooting, playing the piano, violin and baking. She loved to take her family on picnics, and enjoyed rides up the canyon. Sandra enjoyed getting involved with humanitarian projects. Sandra also had a passion to decorate her home for each holiday, along with making each holiday and birthday magical.
But nothing made her holidays more magical then when she would received a Christmas card from Stan Bassett. Stan and Sandra dated for a few years. Until one summer night after the Logan fireworks, Stan asked Sandra to marry him. They were married November 30, 1985. They have been blessed with two wonderful children; Amber and Cody, one loving son in-law Thayne, and two precious grandsons Calvin and Kaysen. Sandra cherished her family and strived to get her family sealed in the temple. With hard work and dedication Sandra and Stan were sealed together as a family on May 29, 1999 in the Logan Temple. She was a valiant member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
In 1998 Sandra was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. As her body slowly declined and failed, her high spirits and positive attitude started to soar. Even through the worst days of her physical life she still held her head up high. Her life has been blessed from the service friends and family have given on her behalf. As a family we would like to thank her nurses who have helped her throughout the years. With a special highlight to;Taylor Weaver, Kiley Ames, Lauri Allen, and Gabby Carter. We would also like to thank the members of the Hyrum 1st Ward, along with the Utah Trappers Association for always making sure Sandra along with her family are being taken care of physically and spiritually. We are eternally grateful for the service and love that they have shown. You have been our calm in the storm.
A viewing honoring Sandra will be held December 28, 2021 6:00- 8:00 p.m. at Allen Hall Mortuary (34 East Center St. Logan, Utah).
Funeral services will be held at the Hyrum 1st Ward church house (125 North 400 West Hyrum, Utah) December 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.
A viewing will be held beforehand at the church starting at 9:30 a.m. If you are unable to attend the services a zoom broadcast will be shown.
