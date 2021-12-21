Sharp shooting leads Aggies to victory over Portland State Vikings

LOGAN, Utah – The Aggies concluded their non-conference slate with a solid victory over Portland State, 81 to 62. Sharp shooting from Utah State led them to victory as they made 12 3-pointers and shot a season-high 58.5% from the field. The Aggies also changed their starting lineup for the first time this season due to injury.

“The theme of the game for us was ‘finish.’ This is all about finishing our non-conference schedule the right way and taking care of business. I thought our guys did that,” head coach Ryan Odom said.

Despite dealing with an ankle injury the past two games, forward Justin Bean started and put together a stellar performance.

“He played in the Iowa game, and he probably shouldn’t have played in that game, but he wanted to play and gave it up for his team,” Odom said. “He didn’t practice for two days and that probably helped him a bit. (Athletic trainer) Leah (Dunagan) worked on his ankle, it did swell up quite a bit after the Iowa game. But you wouldn’t have known it watching him out there today.”

Bean said his ankle did bother him at some points, but that he tried to push through the pain.

“Adrenaline is a magical thing,” Bean said. “I felt like there was a couple times where I came down from a rebound and just kinda tweaked it a little bit, I was feeling some pain. The trainers have been really good with me. Just knowing that it’s safe that helps me a lot just to be able to fight through the pain. I didn’t know if I was going to play tonight a couple days ago so it felt good just to be able to get out there and not have as much pain.”

Bean put on a show for any would-be NBA scouts. He shot lights out from downtown making all five 3-pointers he attempted, which was a career-high. Bean finished with 29 points, 12 rebounds and a steal. Bean is shooting a remarkable 66% from the field so far this season. He said improving his shot was a main emphasis this offseason.

“It’s just been a mentality all year. I feel like I’m shooting well and the percentages, the numbers don’t lie. It’s been a huge offseason. Like I said, the hardest one of my career, something that I really felt like I needed to work on,” Bean said.

His performance tonight was good enough to earn his eighth double-double of the season, tying him for second in the nation. Bean said climbing that leaderboard is not his top priority.

“I’m always chasing after rebounds, there’s no doubt about that. But the statistic itself, not so much. Our coaches and players sometimes they like to joke and during some of the timeouts, they’ll kind of shout some numbers to me just all in good fun. I’m obviously just focused on the game and how I’m playing and how our team’s doing,” Bean said. “It was good to get that accomplishment for sure.”

Guard Max Shulga had a career night as he replaced Brock Miller in the starting lineup. He started off cold as he missed two 3-pointers to start the game. That didn’t last long though as Shulga finished with 18 including three 3-pointers. He also had three assists, seven rebounds and two steals.

“Obviously, Max had a huge game it’s why he’s up here with me. It was just really exciting to see him kind of get a feel for the game and just the flow and show everyone what he’s capable of,” Bean said. “ I thought he played a really good game, a really physical game. (He) made some good passes and he’s a crafty player so I think that’s why fans love him.”

It was Shulga’s first career start and he took advantage of it by setting career-highs in points and minutes. He said he found out this morning during shoot-around and did his best to treat it as another game.

“Couldn’t wait for this one. Very grateful for it. I just didn’t really want to think about it that much cause you know when you start overthinking and stuff, things don’t go your way. So I just treat this game like any other game,” Shulga said.

Another player that found himself in the starting lineup was guard Steven Ashworth. He played a season-high 34 minutes on his way to recording six points, four assists and a steal.

Guard Sean Bairstow impressed off the bench. It was his first appearance since injuring his pinky finger against New Orleans. He had two mighty dunks including a one-handed jam late in the first half and a strong two-handed flush midway through the second half. Bairstow finished with 11 points, an assist and a rebound.

“I thought he came in and gave us a burst. He’s just a different type of player than we have on our roster right now. A guy that’s really athletic that can handle the ball and get to the basket. I thought he did really well for us,” Odom said.

Ball movement-wise, the Aggies ended up with 25 assists. Eight of them came courtesy of guard Rylan Jones, no surprise there as he is 16th in the nation in assists per game, but Horvath picked up seven which is a career-high for him.

“Brandon (Horvath) didn’t have a great night offensively, but the passing was really good. For him to have seven assists, you get seven assists from your center, that’s pretty cool,” Odom said.

Assists and three-point shooting is what Jase Coburn, Portland State’s head coach, credited with Utah State’s win.

“Utah State’s obviously really good. They’re talented and they play really well together. Obviously, they can really shoot the ball. We made it a point to guard the 3-point line and they shot it really well,” Coburn said.

The Aggies had two players unavailable due to injury during the game. Guards Brock Miller – back spasms – and RJ Eytle-Rock – ankle – sat out. Utah State was able to cruise to a 19-point victory despite being short-handed.

“I was really proud of our team. I think the injury bug definitely got us,” Bean said.

Portland State was hampered by poor shooting as they finished shooting 34% from the field. They were even worse beyond the arc shooting 30% from three-point range. The Aggies also outrebounded the Vikings 39 to 28. Fastbreak points also paint a stark contrast between the two teams. Utah State recorded 22 points on the break while limiting the Vikings to just two.

The game started off troublesome for the Aggies. They allowed an 8-0 run to start the game as Utah State struggled to finish in the paint and missed 3-pointers. That only lasted for a couple of minutes as the Aggies went on a 9-0 run to take their first lead, 9-8. Bean and Shulga attributed the slow start to the new starting lineup.

“It took some time to just kind of get familiar with it and trust each other, but I thought that’s something we did really well tonight was just trust whoever was out there, that they would execute the game plan. And those guys have been ready, I mean Max (Shulga) and Steven (Ashworth) they’re always ready for the moment.”

The teams proceeded to trade baskets over the next several minutes until the Aggies took a 22-20 lead on a Bairstow layup. Utah State would lead the rest of the game.

One memorable moment occurred with 5:18 left in the first half. Shulga launched a ball from half-court looking for Horvath on a fastbreak, alley-oop opportunity. The ball had plans of its own as it went in and counted as a 3-pointer for Shulga.

“I tried to throw it over the top for him, but as soon as I threw it, I was like ‘oh this is so far.’ It ended up going in. I was like ‘alright, thank you,” Shulga said.

There was some confusion between stat keepers and the officials over how many points the bucket would count for. Due to it appearing to be an attempted pass, the officials initially ruled it a two-point shot, but after halftime, the PA announced that the basket would count for three points.

“I thought it was a three. Why would it not be a three if I’m behind the line?” Shulga asked.

The Aggies controlled the second half as they built a lead as large as 25 and led by 24 five different times.

Utah State has a seven-day break before heading to Colorado Springs, Colorado to take on the Air Force Academy.

“(A) good win to go into the break and, like coach said, we’re 0-0 going into conference play so the real grind begins now,” Bean said.