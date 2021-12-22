February 3, 1940 – December 18, 2021 (age 81)

Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, sister, wife and friend, Barbara Thompson Dorigatti, passed away peacefully in the morning of December 18, 2021, in North Salt Lake, Utah, after a brave struggle with Lewy Bodies Dementia.

Barbara was born February 3, 1940 in Pocatello Idaho to Walter Iver Thompson and Mary Goodman Thompson. She was one of three children, having an older sister Gloria, and a younger brother Walter Jay. Barbara spent her childhood and youth growing up in Richmond, Utah, where her great grandfather, William Thompson, was an original settler.

Barbara graduated from North Cache High School in 1958, where she was Valedictorian and received the coveted Citizenship Award for Most Outstanding Senior Girl. She went on to earn a BS degree from Utah State University in Business Education and Family Life.

Barbara married Bruce K. Thompson in the Logan Utah Temple in 1962 and stayed home to raise five sons and a daughter. In February 1994, her husband Bruce was lost at sea while snorkeling near Vavau, Western Samoa. In 2000, Barbara married Dr. James Dorigatti In the Bountiful Utah Temple and they enjoyed their golden years together as grandparents and traveling to Europe, Asia, Africa, South America and the Pacific Islands.

Barbara was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many church callings throughout her life.

Barbara loved teaching and was active as a teacher in many capacities. She worked as Executive Secretary, worked in the Juvenile Court System, and taught secondary school. She was proud of her pioneer ancestors and served as charter member of the Orchard Heights camp of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers. She was an active member for twenty years serving as Company President, Vice President, and as History and Lesson Leader. The next ten years she was on the international board followed by 5 years as Vice President of the International Society.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, husband Bruce, and her sister Gloria.

She is survived by her children Jeff (Jackie), Troy (Laurie), Brian (JJ), Jason (Jill), Jared (Rebecca), and Teresa (Kyle). Barbara is also survived by 25 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, her husband James Dorigatti, and Brother Walter Thompson.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the Foxhill Ward, 200 South Eagle Ridge Drive, North Salt Lake, Utah.

A viewing will be held Wednesday evening from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful and Thursday morning 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. at the church prior to services.

Graveside services will be Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 3 p.m. in the Providence City Cemetery, 925 River Heights Blvd, River Heights, Utah.