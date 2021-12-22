Dr. Ed Redd retiring after 17 years at Bear River Health

FILE - Dr. Ed Redd, a medical doctor, brought in a diverse panel of guests for a town hall meeting concerning Proposition 2. He talked to those in the audience about the science behind medical marijuana and prejudices people may have concerning the matter.

LOGAN – Dr. Ed Redd will retire after 17 years as Medical Director for the Bear River Health Department, effective at the end of this month.

For 16 years earlier in his career he was an internal medicine physician in Logan and also provided treatment to inmates at the Cache County Jail, with council and therapy to help them understand what is going on in their lives.

“Not all of them, but some of them have actually been able to get out of the system by getting appropriate help once they are released from jail,” Dr. Redd says. “That’s been a really enlightening, really rewarding part of it, to see some of the people that I’ve taken care of in jail, out on the street at stores and different venues and say hi to them and find out that they are doing really well and that they’re able to get some help and not go back to the things that led them into the criminal justice system in the first place.”

Dr. Redd says when he made the move to Bear River Health it was a bit of a learning curve.

“When I started at the health department I didn’t have much of an understanding of public health or what it was supposed to do or what its purpose was or how things worked,” he explains. “But Lloyd Berentzen and his staff really helped me learn that efficiently and effectively over the next several years and it was just really a great experience to figure out what really was going on and what we were trying to accomplish through public health actions and efforts.”

He said in 17 years at Bear River Health he found that public health is a process of preventing all sorts of problems.

“Illnesses, infectious diseases, substance use disorders — all sorts of things that result in poor outcomes in our community,” says Dr. Redd. “I just think it’s been really interesting and rewarding to watch the system actually work and have some really good effects on people’s lives in preventing problems from happening.”

He said in retirement he will spend more time with his family and continue do what he can to improve how the criminal justice and mental health systems work together to help people get better.