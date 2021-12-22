Karen Layn Alvord Nielsen, 81, died Friday, December 17, 2021 in Washington, Utah, after a short battle of Melanoma Cancer. She was born on April 18, 1940 in Logan, Utah, the first child of Paul Allen and Bessie Martha Glauser Alvord, both from Logan, Utah. The oldest of 5 children, Karen developed leadership and organizational skills early in life. She attended school in Logan, until her junior year in which her family moved to Fresno, CA for a short time. She graduated from Bullard High School in 1958, but she always considered Logan High her own.

She put herself through college and graduated with her bachelor’s degree from Utah State University in Early Childhood Development in 1962. That same year she was off to Las Vegas to start her teaching career. There she met her sweetheart, Merrill Edward Nielsen and they were married on June 13, 1964 in Las Vegas, NV. Together they had 2 children: Sheri Lyn and Mark Edward. They were later sealed in the Las Vegas LDS Temple on February 1, 2003. He preceded her in death on February 18, 2012.

Karen continued to teach school for the next 30 years, primarily 3rd and 4th grades. After retirement she went on to work for UNLV, mentoring and supervising student teachers for another 10 years.

She was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held various callings and leadership positions. She was also an active member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority which was a big part of her life for 60 years.

Karen was a true and loyal friend. Most of her friendships lasted throughout her lifetime. From her childhood friends to her sorority sisters to her neighbors, she enjoyed a busy and active social life.

She loved books, travel, genealogy, scrapbooks, plays and musicals. She remained an avid country music fan her entire life. She made everything beautiful. She loved fashion and shopping, but most of all she loved her family. Her four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren were the light of her life.

Survived by her children: Sheri Lyn (Lonny) Snowden, Hurricane; Mark Edward (Holly) Nielsen, Logan; her grand and great-grandchildren; siblings: Sidney Allen (Gloria) Alvord, Logan; Rebecca Jane (Lynn) Affleck, Logan; JoAnne (Mark) Howard, Enoch.

Preceded in death by her husband, Merrill; parents; sister, Kathryn Marie Alvord.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 12:00 Noon in the Fountains Ward, 410 North Valle Verd Drive, Henderson NV 89014, where friends may call from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Burial will be Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Richfield City Cemetery, Richfield, Utah.

Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti.

Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com