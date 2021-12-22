Logan man admits to second burglary after DNA matches him to Hyde Park break-in

LOGAN — A 19-year-old Logan man has confessed to burglarizing a second home in less than a year. Janofor Benjamin has been in the Cache County Jail since September, when DNA evidence placed him at the crime scene in Hyde Park.

Benjamin participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by web conference from jail. He accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony.

On Jan. 1, North Park Police officers responded to the Hyde Park home. The victim had called 911, reporting someone had been in their house and then fled.

Officers found a broken rear window to the basement. It appeared the suspect had cut themselves on the broken glass. Blood was found on several walls, a mattress and on the floor.

Police took samples of the blood to do a DNA comparison. It later was determined to be Benjamin’s, after he was convicted of breaking into another home in the neighborhood.

During Monday’s hearing, Benjamin spoke through a Marshallese Court Interpreter, apologizing for the “bad stuff” he did. He said, he was now a Christian and wouldn’t do it again. The defendant also claimed that he had thought he was at his own home.

Cache County Attorney Jacob Gordon said the burglary frightened the home owner. He explained that the only items Benjamin stole from the residence were some towels.

Benjamin was ordered to remain in jail and appear for sentencing Jan. 31. He could face up to 15 years in prison.