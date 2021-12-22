December 8, 1974 – December 16, 2021 (age 47)

Sherry Argyle, age 47, returned peacefully to the loving arms of our Heavenly Father on December 16, 2021, at her home in Logan, Utah. Sherry was born on December 8, 1974, to Gerald and Bonnie Argyle in Duchesne, where she had an adventurous childhood with six siblings and many friends. She embodied love and laughter from the moment she was brought into this world until the day she left us. She was the peacemaker, a caregiver, the listening ear, the shoulder to lean on, she would tell you what you needed to hear, and the bestest friend. She loved with her whole heart and had a smile that warmed your soul.

Sherry graduated from Duchesne High School in 1993, went on to graduate from Snow College with an Associates of Science degree and then a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from Utah State University. She made her home in Logan, Utah where she continued to touch the heart of everyone she met.

Sherry loved to create, and many people benefited from her crafts, foods, and her selfless service. Her love of life and adventurous spirit had her traveling to many places just to see something new, strange or unique. She had a love for the written word and was never far from a book or three.

Sherry was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She held many church callings and diligently served in those callings. Most recently with the young Primary children that she loved and cared for so deeply.

Sherry was not only the best sibling ever, but she was also the most awesome aunt in the world; a job she took quite seriously. She took great pride in the fact that she had been able to change the diapers of each one of her nieces and nephews. She made sure that each niece and nephew knew she loved them, were heard and included. They were sure to never forget to hug her or the tickle torture would begin. Sherry always had games or crafts ready to keep them all entertained with fun and laughter.

Sherry was the life of the party, often having everyone laughing until their sides hurt. On many family gatherings the siblings would be up until the wee hours of the morning, laughing at childhood antics with Sherry always remembering every funny or embarrassing moment of each of us.

Sherry truly was a rose among thorns, the light that brightened all those who knew her. Her unparalleled patience, her unending empathy, and her quiet selfless diligence will leave a hole unable to be filled. She leaves behind so many family members, friends, associates and co-workers that will miss her deeply.

Sherry is survived by her parents, Gerald and Bonnie Argyle, Duchesne, Utah; her siblings, Michael Gerald Argyle, Springville, Utah; Mark William (Stacey) Argyle, Herriman, Utah; Stephanie Argyle, Logan, Utah; Shelly (Donny) Grant, Duchesne, Utah; Susan (David) Lupold, Duchesne, Utah; Sandra (Kevin) Westwood, Hyde Park, Utah; ten nieces and ten nephews; two great-nieces and three great-nephews.

A viewing will be held at the Duchesne Stake Center, 901 N 500 E, Duchesne, Utah from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021.

Burial in the Strawberry Cemetery, 8885 S 26500 W, Duchesne, Utah at 11:30 a.m.. Family and close friends are invited to a luncheon and Celebration of Life following interment at the Duchesne Stake Center.

A memorial will be held in her honor in Logan, Utah after the new year.

In lieu of flowers/plants the family ask that you honor Sherry’s memory by doing a service for someone in need, finally finish that book you started, and start a new one.