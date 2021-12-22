May 20, 1964 – December 21, 2021 (age 57)

Sue Bowman, 57, Blackrock, Idaho was born on May 20th, 1964 in Gooding, Idaho and passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021 surrounded by love ones.

Sue spent her grade school years at Tyhee and Inkom elementary. Her siblings gifted her the nickname “Stuck-in-the-mud Suzie” after an exciting adventure in the horse pasture. She learned to drive a Honda 90, from her big sis Kathy, while driving to one of her first jobs with the forest service. Throughout her life she held various jobs including, baby-sitting, waitressing at Elrancho Cafe and Chee Kong in the Green Triangle Bar (where Clay helped her spend her tips at the bar) housekeeping for Hillcrest and Pocatello Regional, driver for Matkins, TLC daycare, medical billing for Bannock Regional and Rocky Mountain Surgery Center.

Sue met her biggest love and strongest protector in the late 70s. Clay did everything he could to keep Sue safe, but also made sure to make her life exciting. She suffered through many surgeries, but always did the best she could to stay strong and help her family. In 2014 Sue lost her oldest daughter to a suicide. In 2016 she began her battle with ovarian cancer. She was always up for an adventure including riding dirt bikes and atvs, camping (despite being allergic to dirt), fishing, gardening, Avon, vests, flowers, blankets, socks, the dang ID channel, working out, taking trips, adventures, God, her kids, her grandkids, and her whole family. Family was the most exciting and important thing in her life. She made friends wherever she went, including on fitbit. She had friends from all over the country because of fitbit. She even made a special trip to see one in Portland, Oregon.

Sue was so thoughtful. She checked in on everyone. She was giving in every way, especially to Tristan. She would drop anything to help him. Trist and Sue were partners in crime. She was a fighter and didn’t take any crap from anyone. She was the strongest woman in the world, with a bit of road rage and a sailors mouth. She loved to spend money, mostly on other people, and socks. Her kitty kitty Haley, made her smile every day.

If you knew Sue, you were lucky. If you made it into her heart, she would do anything to keep you in her heart. She never gave up, even in the end. She was a fighter from day one.

Sue is survived by her husband, Donald Clay Bowman; daughter, Melissa Ann Bowman; grandsons, Tristan Nelson and Stetson Bertasso, granddaughter, Cheyanne Bertasso; father, Herman Ray Cornwall, sisters; Lynn Ewell and Kathy Cornwall, brothers; Raymond, Matthew, and Anthony, many nieces and nephews that she knew all about and prayed for.

She was preceded in death by her mother Charlotte Chloe Skeen Cornwall, and Daughter Jennifer Sue Bowman Nelson, In-Laws Don and Alta Bowman.

There will be a viewing held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Horsley Marsh Valley Funeral Home, 570 N. Meadowview Dr. in Arimo. A celebration of Life will take place in the spring.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.