March 30, 1970 – December 17, 2021 (age 51)

We release Travis Coval Jones from this earthly experience. Although he died from natural causes at the early age of 51, he overcame a long life of challenges.

Travis was a warrior. He was smart, fiercely loyal, and forgiving. He had a quiet strength, always kind, fair, and he carried wit and humor everywhere he went. He cared relentlessly about the well-being of others. He loved to debate or engage in long conversations. Travis was a great cook! One of his favorite hobbies was to fish. Travis lived a full life. He accomplished many goals-to have a family and support his kids with a good life. He followed his high school sweetheart, Raina, to California at 18 years old and loved living there until he returned to Utah.

In time, Travis and Raina reunited in Utah, married, and had their two boys, Sunnie and Waylon. After divorce, Travis married Michelle; they divorced but maintained a strong connection.

Travis was a caring big brother, a good boss, and a true friend to many. He kept his circle small with truly deep connections. Travis was an amazingly dedicated, gentle father who cared about his sons more than anything. Sunnie and Waylon were his world. His absence is significant and he will not be forgotten. Travis will be dearly missed.

Travis is survived by his two sons: Sunnie Jones and Waylon Jones, his brothers: Trenton Leo (Kristie), Shelby Leo, and Chad Andrews (deceased), his mother: Marsha Andrews, his ex-wife: Raina Jones (mother of Sunnie and Waylon), and ex-wife: Michelle Richman (deceased). He is survived by his dog, Mazy.

A memorial services will be held at 5:00 PM on Friday, January 7, 2022 at White Pine Funeral Services, 753 South 100 East in Logan.

