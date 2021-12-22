UDOH estimates 30 percent of COVID positives in Utah are Omicron

Omicron variant

The Wednesday COVID report from the Utah State Department of Health (UDOH) includes a statement regarding the Omicron variant which is quickly spreading across the U.S.

“While our public dashboard only shows seven confirmed cases of Omicron, we estimate at least 30 percent of cases in Utah may now be Omicron, based on PCR tests conducted at Intermountain Healthcare,” the report states. “What we know right now is vaccination and booster shots still offer the best protection against severe illness from COVID-19.”

Over the past 24 hours 11 Utahns died of COVID-19 and the state health department reported 1,406 new positive cases of coronavirus, 89 of those in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

Since the start of the pandemic the state has recorded 622,414 positive cases. The total northern Utah case count has reached 34,910 and 33,968 northern Utahns are listed as totally recovered while 1,637 in the district have been hospitalized during the pandemic.

UDOH reports 457 Utahns are hospitalized with coronavirus as of Wednesday which is 13 more than Tuesday’s report. Also, 180 of those patients are in intensive care, two fewer than Tuesday. Wednesday St. George Regional Hospital reports its intensive care unit is at 125 percent of capacity. Since the start of the pandemic total COVID hospitalizations now number 27,140.

The number of Utahns fully vaccinated is over 1.88 million which is almost 58 percent of the state’s total population. Over 4.5 million doses have been administered and that includes 16,694 doses since Tuesday.

There are now 96,123 in northern Utah who are totally vaccinated and 206,036 total doses have been administered in the Bear River Health District.

There were 10,444 Utahns tested since Tuesday which means over 4.1 million people have been tested and 7.6 million total tests have been administered the last 21 months.

Utah’s new rolling seven-day average for positive tests is up to 981 a day. The new seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 11.6 percent while the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 8 percent.

Idaho’s most recent COVID update indicates 4,082 coronavirus deaths and the new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 314,915 statewide. New case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties include 1,815 total positive cases in Franklin County, 749 in Bear Lake County and 600 in Oneida County.