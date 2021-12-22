Wellsville man confesses to breaking into Logan home to steal firearms

LOGAN — A 21-year-old Wellsville man has admitted to breaking into a Logan home and stealing several firearms. Carson D. Christensen was arrested and charged back in August.

Christensen participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Tuesday afternoon, appearing by web conference. He accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to burglary and theft, both second-degree felonies.

As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to drop four remaining charges.

On August 18, a man called Logan City Police officers, reporting someone had broken into his residence. They described returning home and finding the rear door forced open. After searching the residence, a shotgun, and two handguns were determined to be missing.

The homeowner explained the firearms were stored in their upstairs master bedroom. They also discovered a large amount of collectible trading cards and a backpack containing some fireworks were also taken.

Officers responded to the residence and found the rear door of the home was damaged. The residence did not appear to be ransacked.

The victim identified Christensen as the burglar. He explained that his daughter had recently gone through a “bad breakup” with the defendant.

The next day, police went to Christensen’s apartment and located his parked vehicle. They looked through the windows and saw a shotgun partially hidden under a bath towel. It matched the description of one of the stolen firearms.

Officers questioned Christensen, who initially denied any involvement in the burglary. He later consented to having his vehicle searched, where police located the three firearms and other stolen items.

Christensen spoke only briefly during Tuesday’s hearing, telling the court he wished to waive his rights to a fair trial and plead guilty to the charges.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck accepted Christensen’s plea deal and ordered him to be sentenced Jan. 31.

Christensen remains out of jail after previously posting $10,000 bail. He could face up to 15 years in prison when sentenced.

will@cvradio.com