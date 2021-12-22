You can give to The Family Place and double your donation until the end of the month

File photo

LOGAN — The Family Place Utah serves an irreplaceable role in Cache Valley and they are asking for the community to help them keep doing that.

On KVNU’s For the People program on Tuesday, Jennifer Anderson of The Family Place said their Starfish Holiday Giving and Donor Match continues until the end of the year.

“It’s the largest one we’ve had to date. So up to 100,000 dollars, dollar for dollar, any contributions, and every level makes a difference for us. So if it’s five dollars, it turns into ten dollars. We started November 1st, and it runs through December 31st. And we currently, I made sure I went to the website to see what our current number is, and it’s 79,270 dollars,” Anderson said.

She said they are gifts that will keep giving throughout 2022. Anderson said this will go a long way to support their many and varied services and classes they offer.

“We have therapy that we offer to individuals and families. And our therapists, who are phenomenal, they specialize in childhood and adolescence. So that’s wonderful, as well as families, of course, and individuals. But there’s a real specialty there that they work with.”

Anderson said they also offer resources and tools on the Family Place website (TheFamilyPlaceUtah.org) that is available to anyone wanting information. All the information has been vetted by experts and their therapists.