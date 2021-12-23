Census says books make great last-minute holiday gifts

The U.S. Census Bureau is recommending that good old-fashioned books make great last-minute Christmas gifts for those hard-to-please friends or family members.

LOGAN – With Christmas Eve right around the corner, if you’re still wondering what to get a hard-to-please person who already has every imaginable electronic gadget, the U.S. Census Bureau recommends purchasing a book.

That’s right – a good old-fashioned book.

Jeff Ballard, the new proprietor of one of Cache Valley’s few surviving bookstores, echoes that suggestion.

“Your local bookstore may be just the place to find gifts for a family member or friend who seems to have everything and likes nothing,” according to Census publicist Andrew W. Hait.

“How about a coffee table book with gorgeous photos of classic cars, national parks or skyscrapers?” Hait suggests. ”Or a great novel that even the pickiest of people would enjoy curling up with on a sofa or beach lounge chair?”

But finding a bookstore to shop in may be more difficult than selecting a gift itself.

According to data from the Census Bureau’s County Business Patterns surveys, the number of bookstores in America has dropped by half in the past two decades from 12,151 in 1998 to 6,045 in 2019.

Publishing industry analysts attribute that decline to people obtaining information online rather than from newspapers or magazines as well as a national shift to convenience of purchasing books online.

Here in Logan, Ballard literally rescued the bookshop he calls Grandpa’s Bookshelf from going out of business just weeks ago.

The independent bookshop originally known the Logan Book Exchange was acquired by Becky Jorgensen in 2001. She operated that business as Becky’s Bookshelf at 29 West, 100 North for 20 years, then announced its closure this fall due to ill health.

“I walked in during Becky’s closing sale,” Ballard explains. “I knew that Logan needed bookstores; especially used bookstores … So I said ‘Y’know, if we can work things out, I’ll take over this place for you.’ And we did it.

“I took over the business on Nov. 1 and it’s been fun. I’m having a great time.”

After retiring as an elementary school teacher, Ballard says he knows books and enjoys working with them.

“Besides, I spent 30 years talking to children and now I finally get to talk to adults,” he laughs.

Another factor contributing to the national decline in the number of independent bookstores was a sharp dip in their profit margins in recent years.

While the number of U.S. bookstores began to decline in the late 1990s, the Census Bureau’s County Business Patterns survey reports that their annual sales actually increased from $12.4 billion in 1997 to $16.8 billion in 2007. But bookstore sales then began to decline and had fallen to just $10 billion by 2017.

Even then, only about 70 percent of that $10 billion in annual retail sales came from book purchases. The reminder resulted from sales of office and school supplies; toys, games and hobby supplies; and meals, snacks and beverages.

The merchandise for sale at Grandpa’s Bookshelf is strictly used books and Ballard acknowledges that it’s hard to make ends meet under those conditions.

“It’s true that you can’t make a living off a small store like this,” he says. “But it’s a great hobby.

“We do a little more than breaking even,” he admits, “so I do get to take home a little profit.

“Of course, that’s not a lot money, but I’m having a great time. “