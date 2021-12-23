First basketball RPI rankings of the season revealed

Photo by Robert K. Scott

MILLVILLE – The first RPI rankings of the 2021-22 high school basketball season were revealed Thursday by the Utah High School Activities Association, and the Ridgeline Riverhawks girls basketball team is #1 in 4A. The Riverhawks are undefeated on the season (11-0) and are joined by two other Region 11 teams in the top 5: Green Canyon at #2 (6-3) and Sky View at #5 (7-5). Mountain Crest isn’t far behind at #7 (5-5) with Bear River ranked #10 (2-7) and Logan still seeking its first win of the season while being ranked #13 (0-7).

For the boys, Sky View is the top team from Region 11 with a record of 6-3, but ranked #3 in the RPI behind Snow Canyon (8-0) and Dixie (8-2). Several other Region 11 boys teams are all clumped together in the rankings, with Logan #5 (4-5), Green Canyon #6 (5-4) and Ridgeline #7 (6-4). Bear River is coming off an overtime victory against arch rival Box Elder and is ranked #10 (3-5) while Mountain Crest is ranked #13 (1-7).

In 5A, the Box Elder girls team is ranked #9 with a record of 6-3 while the boys are ranked #18 with a 5-4 record. In 1A, Rich boys are ranked #7 with a record of 3-3 while the girls are ranked #13 with a 2-4 record.

The Preston Indians are currently 8-1 on the year and just defeated the Logan Grizzlies in the Grizzly Den. The Preston girls basketball team is currently 8-5 on the year. In 2A, the West Side Pirates are 4-4 and the Malad Dragons are currently 1-7. In girls basketball West Side is 8-3 while Malad is 1-10.