Latter-day Saint missionary returns home after being shot in Alabama

Michael Fauber with his parents, David and Rachel Fauber (Courtesy: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints report an 18-year-old missionary who was shot multiple times while serving in Alabama, has returned home from the hospital.

Michael Fauber, 18, was at the Birmingham Stake Center with two other missionaries and a group of people playing basketball.

Later, a male individual entered the building during the activity. Fauber spoke with the man briefly, before the suspect reportedly pulled out a gun and shot Fauber several times.

Fauber was taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham and underwent surgery. He was released earlier this week and was able to return home to Ohio Tuesday night.

In a statement, his parents shared their gratitude that their son is home and thanked the medical staff who cared for him over the past few weeks.

David and Rachel Fauber said, “We can’t begin to express how grateful we are to all who have offered kind thoughts, charitable acts, and sincere prayers on our behalf. We will never forget the staff of the UAB Medical Center who cared for Michael with incredible diligence and skill. Michael’s survival and recovery has been a literal miracle. Just as we continue to pray for a full recovery for our son, we pray for healing for the young men accused in this crime and hope that the time will come when they will become a great credit to their families and community. Above all, we are thankful for our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, whose birth we celebrate this week. He saved our son, and for this we will be eternally grateful. We wish you all a Merry Christmas!”

