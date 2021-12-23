Pickleville Playhouse season continues with digital mini-series

(From Left) Pickleville Playhouse veteran performers Slater Ashenhurst, Jordan Todd Brown and Kenzie Davis star in the digital mini-series 'Stand Off' now accessible online.

GARDEN CITY – With Christmas only days away, most local performing arts companies have folded their tents for 2021. But those zany Pickleville Playhouse folks are promising “one more huge hysterical surprise.”

Their recent Christmas show – Once Upon a North Pole Christmas – was by far the most successful Pickleville holiday production to date, according to its director and lead performer TJ Davis.

“Completely sold out performances (in both Logan and Salt Lake City),” TJ Davis says modestly, “plus standing ovations and thousands of smiling faces experiencing the magic of a one-of-a-kind live production made the 2021 season one we’ll never forget.”

But perhaps he should have said that 2021 is a Pickleville season that will never end, because the theatrical Davis clan is now inviting their devoted fans to view an outrageous three-episode digital mini-series.

Entitled Stand Off, the mini-series focuses on a hilarious confrontation between inept crooks and equally inept cops. It was produced by none-other-than TJ Davis, directed by Kyle Wesley and written by Pickleville veteran Jordan Todd Brown and Eileen Mary O’Connell.

Pickleville fans will have unlimited access to the original comedy mini-series through March of 2022 after subscribing to the show at https://www.happymustache.com/?utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_id=christmas2021&utm_content=20211222email

Stand Off stars characters that Pickleville audiences are all-too familiar with from previous productions.

Playwright Brown cleverly wrote in a role for his own alter-ego, Big Guns Bo Garrett. That diminutive desperado has played memorable roles in the summer of 2019 production of the melodrama Shootout at Shadow Mountain and a digital mini-series that the Pickleville Playhouse offered in December of 2020 in lieu of their usual holiday show due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But what would Big Guns be without his partner-in-crime, Jacques Javert? Still short, unfortunately.

Luckily, however, Slater Ashenhurst will be on-hand in Stand Off to reprise the totally unpredictable role that made his performances legendary in so many Pickleville shows.

Fresh from a winning performance in Once Upon a North Pole Christmas, the lovely Kenzie Davis also appears as the bumbling witch Gratilda in Stand-Off. Ms. Davis introduced that character in the 2019 production of Juanito Bandito’s Christmas Carol, playing Bandito’s sidekick who would rather write grossly inappropriate books for children than rob their families.

As a Christmas present for Pickleville fans, the Davis clan is offering a $10 discount off the modest subscription price for Stand Off by texting “Stand Off 2021” to TJ Davis at 435-291-5061